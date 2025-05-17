UK and US Push for Peace as India-Pakistan Ceasefire Remains Fragile

ISLAMABAD — British Foreign Minister David Lammy has announced that the United Kingdom and the United States are working closely to keep the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan from collapsing, and to promote peaceful dialogue between the two rival nations.

Speaking at the end of his two-day visit to Islamabad on Saturday, Lammy stressed the need for continued diplomacy following the recent deadly missile exchange—the most intense escalation between the two nuclear-armed countries in decades. The ceasefire, brokered on May 10 after a series of cross-border missile strikes sparked by an attack on tourists in Kashmir, remains fragile despite swift international mediation.

“We are working with the United States to secure a lasting ceasefire and foster dialogue between India and Pakistan,” Lammy told Reuters. “Confidence-building steps between the two countries are essential for lasting peace.”

Pakistan praised the efforts of the UK, US, and other global partners for helping to de-escalate the crisis. The missile strikes had alarmed the international community, raising fears of a larger conflict.

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that future talks be held at a neutral location, though no date or venue has been confirmed yet.

Lammy also touched on India’s recent suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty—an agreement signed in 1960 to manage shared water resources. Pakistan, which depends on these waters, has warned that any disruption could be seen as an act of war.

“We urge all parties to respect their treaty commitments,” Lammy said firmly, urging calm and cooperation.

The situation remains tense, but international partners continue pushing for dialogue to prevent further escalation.