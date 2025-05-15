U.S. Tightens Grip on Iran’s Missile Program with New Sanctions

In a bold move to curb Iran’s growing missile capabilities, the United States on Wednesday announced a fresh round of sanctions targeting individuals and companies allegedly supporting Tehran’s ballistic missile program, reported by Agency France Press. The action is part of Washington’s continued “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, even as nuclear negotiations show signs of progress.

The U.S. Treasury Department revealed that six individuals and 12 firms—some based in China and Hong Kong—have been blacklisted for helping Iran produce critical materials used in missile development. Among those named are three Chinese nationals—Qin Jinhua, Qin Dehui, and Wang Chao—linked to a China-based company accused of exporting carbon fiber precursor materials to a sanctioned Iranian entity. Another firm based in Hong Kong was also flagged for similar activities.

“These sanctions strike at the heart of Iran’s ability to domestically build the tools of regional instability,” said U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a firm statement. He emphasized that Iran’s efforts to locally produce intercontinental ballistic missiles pose an “unacceptable threat” to both the United States and broader Middle Eastern security.

This latest action comes just a day after the U.S. imposed sanctions on companies involved in selling Iranian oil to China. The back-to-back moves signal a renewed push by the Trump administration to choke off Iran’s revenue streams while tightening controls on its missile and nuclear ambitions.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue. Over the weekend, Washington and Tehran concluded their fourth round of indirect talks—marking the highest level of contact since the U.S. withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement in 2018. Despite sanctions, both sides remain cautiously engaged in negotiations aimed at reviving the deal.

Still, the U.S. maintains a hard stance: economic pressure will persist until Iran halts its destabilizing military projects. With each new sanction, Washington reinforces its message—ballistic missile development will not go unchecked.