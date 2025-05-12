Türkiye Welcomes PKK Disarmament as Historic Step Toward Peace

ANKARA, May 12 – Türkiye has hailed the PKK’s decision to lay down arms and dissolve as a “historic” turning point for peace and stability in the region, as reported by Daily Hurriyet News.

“This is a historic and important decision,” said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during a joint press conference with the Syrian and Jordanian foreign ministers. “If implemented sincerely, it will shape a better future for Türkiye, its people, and our region.”

Fidan, who previously led Türkiye’s intelligence agency for 13 years, emphasized that the process of disarmament is complex and will require careful, step-by-step action. Still, he expressed hope that this moment marks a fresh path toward freedom, democracy, and long-term security.

“This shows that Türkiye can resolve its problems with wisdom, willpower, and unity,” Fidan stated, highlighting the country’s commitment to ending terrorism through peaceful means.

Support for Türkiye’s efforts came quickly from its regional neighbors. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani congratulated Türkiye and said the PKK’s move would strengthen regional stability. He also noted that Syria had reached an agreement for YPG fighters—operating under the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)—to integrate into the national army, calling it essential for preserving Syria’s unity.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also praised Türkiye, calling the PKK’s decision a major step toward lasting peace in the Middle East.

As the disarmament process unfolds, eyes around the region remain fixed on whether the PKK’s promise will turn into lasting progress.