Trump Suggests Lower China Tariffs Ahead of Key Trade Talks

President Donald Trump has said he believes an 80% tariff on Chinese goods “seems right,” offering his first clear suggestion for lowering the steep 145% trade levies he imposed earlier this year, reported by Reuter. His comment comes just before high-level U.S.-China trade talks set for this weekend in Switzerland.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and chief trade negotiator Jamieson Greer are scheduled to meet with China’s top economic official, He Lifeng, in Geneva. These talks are seen as an important step toward easing growing tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “China should open up its market to USA — would be so good for them!!! Closed markets don’t work anymore!!!” He added, “80% tariff on China seems right. Up to Scott B,” referring to Treasury Secretary Bessent.

Until now, Trump had not given any numbers on possible tariff reductions. The 145% rate he enforced has caused concern in global markets. After his post, U.S. stock futures briefly dropped, while the U.S. dollar and European stocks also reacted, showing how sensitive markets are to U.S.-China trade news.

Since January, Trump has raised tariffs sharply on Chinese imports. China has responded with tariffs of up to 125% on American goods, as well as export restrictions on rare earth materials and added levies on key products like soybeans and liquefied natural gas.

Trump officials have called the Geneva meeting a possible “turning point” in trade talks. While no breakthrough is expected, both sides appear ready to find some common ground.