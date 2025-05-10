Toxic Cloud Sparks Chemical Emergency in Catalonia, Towns Temporarily Locked Down

A fire at a chemical factory on Spain’s Catalan coast caused a toxic chlorine cloud early Saturday, forcing several towns into lockdown, reported by Euro News. The blaze broke out around 2:20 a.m. at the Clim Waterpool company in Vilanova i la Geltrú, which produces cleaning products for swimming pools.

The factory contained around 70 tonnes of chlorine, a highly dangerous substance that releases toxic fumes when it burns. As thick smoke rose into the air, Catalonia’s Civil Protection agency activated its chemical emergency plan, known as PLASEQCAT. Mobile alerts were sent to nearby residents urging them to take immediate safety precautions.

People living in the towns of Vilanova i la Geltrú, Sant Pere de Ribes, Cubelles, Cunit, Calafell, and parts of Roquetes were told to stay indoors, close all windows and doors, and turn off air conditioning to avoid exposure to the harmful air.

Although the lockdown orders have now been lifted, health officials still recommend that vulnerable individuals remain inside as a precaution.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames and stop the fire from spreading to nearby industrial buildings. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, as the wind helped push the toxic cloud toward the sea, reducing danger to crowded areas.

Sixty firefighters and special chemical safety teams are working at the site, while three emergency medical units remain on standby. Local police are helping enforce safety measures.

Authorities cancelled public events, including a local festival and outdoor sports. People are urged to stay updated through official channels and seek medical help if they feel symptoms like eye irritation or breathing problems.

Officials remind everyone to follow safety instructions and stay calm until the emergency is fully resolved.