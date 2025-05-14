Tensions Rise as Kremlin Slams Macron’s EU Nuclear Bomber Proposal

Kremlin blasts potential EU deployment of French nuclear bombers

Tensions between Russia and the European Union took a sharp turn this week after French President Emmanuel Macron suggested deploying French nuclear bombers across EU countries—drawing a strong response from the Kremlin, reported by The Frontier Post.

Macron floated the controversial idea during a television interview, hinting at a European version of the U.S. “nuclear umbrella”—a policy where the U.S. promises to defend its allies with nuclear weapons if needed. He pointed out that American nuclear bombs are already placed on planes in Belgium, Germany, Italy, and Turkiye.

“We are ready to open this discussion,” Macron said, promising to outline a detailed plan in the coming months.

France is currently the only nuclear-armed country in the EU, and its nuclear arsenal has become a topic of growing interest, especially with rising threats from Russia and ongoing instability due to the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump has pressured Europe to take on more responsibility for its own defense, giving more weight to Macron’s remarks.

The Kremlin quickly fired back. Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that spreading nuclear weapons across Europe would not bring safety, but would instead create more fear and instability. “This does not add to security or predictability,” he said.

Russia, which holds the world’s largest nuclear stockpile—around 4,000 warheads—sees any expansion of France’s nuclear influence as a direct threat. Peskov also pointed out that global strategic stability is already “in a deplorable state” due to current conflicts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly hinted at nuclear escalation during the war in Ukraine, leading to harsh criticism from Western leaders who describe such statements as dangerous and irresponsible.

As Europe debates its security future, Macron’s proposal is likely to spark further discussions—and concern—across both NATO and non-NATO nations.