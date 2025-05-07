Tensions Explode: India and Pakistan Exchange Strikes Amid Kashmir Crisis

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed neighbours, have exchanged military strikes, plunging the region into a dangerous state of unrest. The Indian government announced that its forces carried out targeted missile strikes on nine sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, a move that has sharply intensified the decades-long conflict over the disputed region of Indian-administered Kashmir (J&K).

India claimed the strikes were in retaliation for a deadly militant attack on tourists in Kashmir last month, which it blames on Pakistan-based terrorists. “We have credible evidence pointing to the involvement of militants operating from across the border,” an Indian defence official said. Pakistan, however, has vehemently denied any connection to the incident.

Pakistan’s military responded swiftly, confirming that Indian warplanes struck six locations overnight, including Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, and Muridke. According to Pakistan’s Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, eight civilians were killed and 33 injured in what he called a “cowardly and unprovoked attack.”

As dawn broke over the contested region, the sound of explosions and the thud of anti-aircraft fire echoed through the valleys. Residents in Muzaffarabad reported being jolted from sleep by thunderous blasts that shattered windows and sent tremors through homes. A full blackout in some areas has raised concerns about the extent of the damage.

In retaliation, Pakistan claimed it shot down five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale jets, one MiG-29, and one Su-30, as they allegedly attempted further strikes. Additionally, a Heron drone was brought down over Barnala in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), according to security sources.

Pakistan’s response did not stop there. Military officials reported that Pakistani forces destroyed India’s Gufdaar post along the Line of Control (LoC), as well as an Indian Army infantry brigade headquarters in Dadyal, said to belong to the 12th Infantry Brigade under India’s 15 Corps.

The Prime Minister of AJK, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, condemned the Indian strikes, calling them “cowardly” and vowing a “united and powerful response” in coordination with Pakistan’s armed forces. He confirmed the deaths of a woman and a child in Kotli, emphasizing that only civilian areas had been struck.

On the international front, world leaders have expressed alarm. U.S. President Donald Trump described the escalation as “a shame,” while UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged both sides to show restraint, warning that the world “cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan.”

The Indian Ministry of Defence confirmed the airstrikes but provided few details. Meanwhile, a red alert was issued at New Islamabad International Airport, and Pakistani airspace was temporarily closed.

As tensions mount, fears grow over the potential for a full-scale conflict. The people of Kashmir—long caught in the crossfire—now face renewed uncertainty as two powerful nations stand on the brink of war once again.