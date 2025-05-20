SPÖ and NEOS Near Coalition Deal as Austria Faces Political Division

In the middle of growing political tension in Austria, Vienna’s two main city government partners—the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) and the liberal NEOS party—are close to renewing their coalition. Talks between the two sides are taking place at City Hall, and according to sources, several parts of the agreement are already finished. Officials say they hope to complete the rest within the next two weeks.

This effort comes after the recent Vienna city election on April 27. The SPÖ lost a few seats, while NEOS gained two. Together, they still hold a strong 53-seat majority in the 100-member city council, enough to continue running the city government.

Since 2020, the SPÖ and NEOS have worked together to lead Vienna. Their cooperation has been seen as stable, but the political mood in Austria has become more divided recently. Across the country, debates over immigration, climate policy, and the economy have deepened the divide between left and right, making calm, cross-party cooperation more difficult. In this environment, the smooth talks in Vienna offer a rare example of political unity.

So far, no details of the new coalition agreement have been made public. There is also no date yet for when the final deal will be announced, or when the new city council will officially begin its work.

Still, both parties seem hopeful that they can soon reach a full agreement and continue leading Vienna together—showing that even in a time of national division, local politics can still find common ground.