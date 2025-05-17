Spain Urges End to Gaza Bloodshed at Arab Summit as Regional Tensions Rise

BAGHDAD — At a pivotal Arab League summit held in Baghdad, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivered a strong message, urging the international community to increase pressure on Israel to end what he called a “massacre” in Gaza. His remarks came just hours after Israel launched intensified military operations in the war-torn territory, reported by Arab News.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres joined the call for peace, saying, “We need a permanent ceasefire, now.” He warned against plans for the forced displacement of Palestinians and voiced alarm over Israel’s widening ground offensive, more than 19 months after the conflict began with the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi urged U.S. President Donald Trump to use his influence to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza. Trump, who recently toured the Gulf, stirred controversy by suggesting the U.S. could take control of Gaza and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.” This idea, which included displacing Palestinian residents, was quickly rejected by Arab leaders, who instead proposed a regional reconstruction plan earlier this year in Cairo.

Sanchez criticized Israel’s military actions, calling the number of casualties “unacceptable” and a violation of the principle of humanity. He revealed that Spain would propose a United Nations resolution seeking a ruling from the International Court of Justice on Israel’s conduct during the war.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani pledged $40 million—half for Gaza and half for Lebanon—as part of a broader Arab initiative to support reconstruction in areas damaged by war. Iraq’s leaders, keen to showcase the country’s return to stability after years of conflict, viewed the summit as a chance to strengthen regional unity.

Syria was represented by Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani after opposition from Iraqi lawmakers prevented interim President Ahmed Al-Sharaa from attending. Sharaa, a former jihadist, led the campaign that overthrew Syrian President Bashar Assad and had once been imprisoned in Iraq.

The summit also took place as nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. continued. Trump claimed progress was being made but warned on Friday that “something bad is going to happen” if no deal is reached soon.

The summit ended with strong regional calls for peace, unity, and rebuilding in the Middle East.