Spain Leads Global Push to End Gaza War and Ease Humanitarian Crisis

Spain hosted a major international meeting in Madrid on Sunday, bringing together European and Arab countries to build pressure on Israel to halt its military assault on Gaza and allow urgent humanitarian aid into the devastated region, reported by Al Jazeera News. The high-level gathering, known as “The Madrid Group,” comes amid growing outrage over the worsening famine, widespread destruction, and soaring death toll in Gaza, where nearly 54,000 people—mostly women and children—have reportedly been killed since Israel launched its offensive following the October 7 Hamas attack in 2023.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares urged the world to take bold steps, including possible sanctions, to bring the war to an end. He said the goal of the meeting was to stop what he called a war that “no longer has any purpose” and to break the blockade that has strangled Gaza’s access to food, water, fuel, and medical supplies. Despite Israel’s announcement last week that it would ease aid restrictions, humanitarian organisations say the delivery of just around 100 aid trucks falls far short of the 500–600 needed daily, calling the move a mere “smokescreen.”

The Madrid conference brought together representatives from 20 nations and major international groups like the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. The talks also aimed to build momentum ahead of a key United Nations conference in New York on June 17, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, which will focus on recognising Palestine as an independent state and promoting a two-state solution.

Calls for an immediate ceasefire echoed from several attending countries. Germany’s Deputy Foreign Minister Florian Hahn described Gaza’s humanitarian crisis as “unbearable” and urged urgent diplomatic steps. Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Madrid reported that the meeting was a crucial step toward renewed political dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians, pushing for peace and the long-sought recognition of Palestinian statehood.