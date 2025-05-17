Shocking Street Attack in Vienna: Woman Assaulted in Broad Daylight

VIENNA — A violent street attack in the middle of the day has left people in Vienna stunned. A 63-year-old woman was attacked on a sidewalk in the city’s 6th district on Friday around 1:15 p.m., while several children watched in shock.

The incident happened on Stumpergasse, where the woman was suddenly pushed to the ground by a man. Witnesses say he began punching her and tried to steal her handbag and a gold necklace.

Thankfully, several people saw the attack and stepped in. A teacher walking nearby with a group of schoolchildren quickly noticed what was happening. Along with the father of one of the students, he chased after the suspect. The man fell near a crosswalk on Brückengasse, where the two men managed to hold him until police arrived.

Meanwhile, another witness called the police emergency number. Officers from the Kopernikusgasse station responded quickly and arrested the suspect. He has been identified as a 43-year-old Serbian citizen who is already known to the police for previous crimes.

The suspect claims it was a misunderstanding and has not admitted guilt. However, police say the evidence points to a clear attempted robbery.

The victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical workers before being taken to the hospital for further care. Her current condition has not been released.

The Vienna Criminal Police Department has taken over the investigation and is now looking into all details of the case. The attack has raised serious concerns about public safety, especially since it happened in broad daylight and was witnessed by children.

Local officials are praising the quick action of the bystanders, whose bravery helped stop the attacker before anyone else was hurt.