Russia, Iran Call for Calm as India-Pakistan Tensions Rise Over Kashmir Attack

In the wake of rising hostilities between India and Pakistan, both Russia and Iran have urged restraint and diplomacy to prevent further escalation, reported by The News. The appeal comes after a deadly attack in Indian Adminstrated Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists. India has blamed Pakistan for the attack — an accusation Islamabad has strongly denied.

The dispute has sparked a wave of diplomatic clashes, with both sides exchanging strong words and retaliatory actions. Pakistan claims it has credible intelligence that India may launch a military strike, raising fears of another conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Reacting to the growing crisis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow is watching the situation with “great concern” and hopes both countries will take steps to reduce tensions. Russian President Vladimir Putin reassured Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of their close partnership, calling it “not subject to external influence.” At the same time, Russia offered to mediate, emphasizing its valued ties with both Delhi and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in Islamabad and called for calm. “We seek de-escalation and urge all parties to exercise restraint,” he said. Araqchi is expected to visit New Delhi later this week to discuss the issue further.

The Iranian ambassador in Pakistan confirmed that the crisis will be a key topic during the minister’s visit, reflecting Iran’s close relations with both South Asian nations.

Pakistan’s foreign office also shared that its foreign minister has been in touch with other countries, including Russia, to rally diplomatic support. Islamabad has asked the United Nations to review what it calls India’s “aggressive actions,” warning they threaten regional peace and stability.

Tensions remain high, but global powers continue to call for dialogue and peace.