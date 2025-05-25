Russia and Ukraine Complete Largest Prisoner Swap Since War Began

In a rare sign of cooperation, Russia and Ukraine have completed their biggest prisoner exchange since the war began over three years ago, as reported by Euro News. Both nations swapped a total of 1,000 prisoners—each side releasing 500, including civilians and military personnel. The final handover of 303 Ukrainian defenders was confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, who posted on social media, “303 Ukrainian defenders are home.”

This major exchange was the result of face-to-face talks held earlier this month in Istanbul—the first direct discussions between the two countries since the conflict began in February 2022. While many peace efforts have stalled or failed, this prisoner swap stands as the only real progress to come from those talks so far.

Despite the hopeful development, violence continued. Just hours before the final exchange, Ukraine reported the deadliest aerial attack of the war. At least 12 civilians were killed and dozens injured in a massive barrage of missiles and drones launched by Russia. Ukrainian officials called it the largest attack since the start of the invasion. Meanwhile, Russia claimed it shot down 110 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Ukraine’s president once again urged Western nations to increase pressure on Russia through stronger sanctions. On the other side, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow is preparing to present a draft peace proposal to Ukraine now that the swap is complete.

Although hundreds of prisoner exchanges have occurred throughout the war, this one marks a new milestone—bringing back not only soldiers but also civilians to their homeland. As battles rage on, the hope for more humanitarian gestures and steps toward peace remains alive, however fragile.