Rescue Teams Race Against Time After Avalanche in Swiss Alps

On Saturday, May 17, 2025, an avalanche struck the Eiger mountain in the Swiss Alps, burying several climbers beneath snow and debris. The incident occurred shortly after midday on the mountain’s north face, a renowned and challenging climbing route.

Bern Cantonal Police reported the avalanche via social media, stating: “Shortly after noon, an avalanche hit the Eiger. Several people were buried. A major operation involving numerous rescue teams is underway. The search for people is ongoing.”

The Eiger, standing at 3,967 meters (13,015 feet), is situated near the tourist resorts of Grindelwald, Lauterbrunnen, and Wengen. Its formidable north face attracts climbers worldwide, known for its steep and icy terrain.

Rescue operations commenced promptly, involving multiple teams equipped with helicopters, search dogs, and specialized equipment. As of Saturday afternoon, authorities have not disclosed the number of individuals involved or their conditions. The situation remains fluid, with search efforts continuing as daylight wanes and weather conditions evolve.

Officials have urged the public to avoid the area to facilitate rescue … and to monitor official channels for updates.

Avalanches pose significant risks in alpine regions, especially during periods of unstable weather and snow conditions. The Swiss Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) often assesses avalanche risks, and climbers are advised to consult these evaluations before embarking on expeditions.

This incident underscores the inherent dangers of high-altitude mountaineering and the importance of preparedness and caution. Authorities continue to prioritize the safety of both the victims and the rescue teams as operations proceed.