Rampage on the Road: Romanian Driver Crashes Into Buildings, Cars, and Fences in Austria

A 41-year-old Romanian man caused a series of crashes on Sunday evening in the Austrian state of Vorarlberg, leaving two people hurt and causing major damage, reported by Kronen Zeitung.

The incident began around 6:59 p.m. on the L202 road between Hard and Höchst. The man, driving a car with Polish license plates, suddenly drove onto a business parking lot and crashed into a building. Moments later, he reversed and hit another building, breaking its glass wall.

After returning to the road, he crashed into a car driven by a 17-year-old girl. Her mother and two siblings were also in the car. The impact pushed the man’s car off the road, where it broke through several fences and hit a road sign and metal safety barriers.

But the crashes didn’t stop there. The man crossed the road again and hit two parked vans. His car was badly damaged and couldn’t move anymore. Still, he got out and tried to run away on foot. Passersby stopped him and waited for police to arrive.

Both the man and the young driver were injured, but the passengers in her car were not hurt. The police said the total damage was very high.

Even more shocking, the man had a fake Polish driver’s license. Police couldn’t test him for alcohol at the scene, but he now faces several charges.

The reason behind the wild driving is still being investigated.