Power Balancing in Vienna: SPÖ-NEOS Coalition Nears Renewal Amid Political Reshuffle

A new chapter in Vienna’s political story is about to unfold. Following the city’s April 27 election, a continued coalition between the center-left SPÖ and the liberal NEOS is likely to be sealed early next week.

Vienna’s Mayor and SPÖ leader Michael Ludwig began post-election talks and has now expressed intent to renew ties with NEOS. Though both parties remain tight-lipped, sources suggest an agreement could be formally announced by Monday or Tuesday. The SPÖ has already scheduled party meetings for Wednesday.

NEOS, according to party rules, must gather its full membership to approve the pact. While no date is public yet, the vote is expected over the Pentecost weekend. The new city council is likely to meet shortly after.

Together, SPÖ and NEOS gained only slightly—under one percentage point. The SPÖ dipped just below 40%, losing three seats, while NEOS rose above 10% and gained two. Their combined 53 seats out of 100 offer a fragile majority.

Vienna’s City Senate, now at 12 members, may be resized. Under Vienna’s proportional system, even opposition parties get seats, with only some holding real power.

If the Senate remains at 12, the coalition would fall short of a majority. Expanding to 13 seats—giving the SPÖ an extra voice—appears the most probable path. Shrinking it to 10 or 11 would cut opposition influence but also reduce the SPÖ’s own leadership ranks, forcing a redistribution of duties.

As the city holds its breath, the balance of power hangs delicately—waiting for pen to meet paper.