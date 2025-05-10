WARSAW — Just one week before Poland’s presidential election, thousands of nationalist protesters gathered in the capital on Saturday to voice strong opposition to illegal immigration and to criticize the current pro-European government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, reported by The Frontier Post.

The demonstration, organized by the right-wing opposition, saw participants wave Poland’s red and white flags and march through central Warsaw, shouting slogans like “No to immigration!” Protesters came from various parts of the country, united by a common concern over immigration policies.

Immigration has become a central issue in the lead-up to the May 18 election. Poland, which borders war-torn Ukraine, currently shelters around one million Ukrainian refugees. Many Poles feel overwhelmed by the growing number of migrants and worry about national security and social stability.

The government has also accused Russia and Belarus of encouraging illegal migration to destabilize the European Union’s eastern borders. These tensions have deepened public unease and increased support for nationalist voices.

Among the crowd, chants echoed the name of nationalist presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki. A 42-year-old conservative and admirer of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Nawrocki is backed by the Law and Justice party and outgoing President Andrzej Duda. He is currently polling second with about 25 percent support.

Leading the race is Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, a strong supporter of the EU and Prime Minister Tusk’s Civic Coalition. He is polling at around 32 percent. The election is expected to be close and emotionally charged.

“Poland must protect its borders,” said 66-year-old farmer Boguslaw Uchmanowicz at the protest. “These migrants have their own countries. They should stay and build their future there, not come here.”

As Poland prepares to vote, the question of identity, sovereignty, and immigration continues to divide voters and stir passionate debate across the nation.