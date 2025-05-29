Pilot Shortage Grounds Swiss Flights: Europe Faces Summer of Air Travel Turbulence

Amid mounting pressure from a growing pilot shortage, Switzerland’s national airline, Swiss International Air Lines, has announced the cancellation of approximately 1,400 flights between now and October, reported by Euro News. The sweeping cuts will affect a wide range of short-haul European routes from Zurich and Geneva, with long-haul services to destinations like Chicago and Shanghai also facing reduced frequency. Some seasonal routes, such as its summer connection to Hurghada, Egypt, have been suspended entirely.

The airline expressed “deep regret” over the disruption, citing a critical lack of cockpit crew. To mitigate the shortfall, Swiss has launched a series of short-term stopgaps, including a voluntary retirement deferral plan, a vacation buyback scheme, and appeals to part-time pilots to increase their flight hours. It is also working closely with its pilots’ union, Aeropers, to introduce more flexible rostering and reduce fatigue-related absences.

Passengers impacted by the changes will be rebooked—where possible—on flights within the Lufthansa Group, Star Alliance network, or other available carriers. The airline pledged to notify travelers as early as possible to minimize inconvenience.

Yet Swiss is not flying solo in this crisis. Airlines across Europe are tightening schedules and bracing for operational strain. KLM, for instance, has admitted difficulty staffing its long-haul routes despite having a record number of pilots. Air France pilots are even stepping in to operate select KLM routes, such as Amsterdam to New York, through October.

British Airways and easyJet have launched aggressive recruitment drives to lure new and former pilots alike. BA is even offering to pay the hefty €100,000 training fee for up to 60 pilot candidates per year.

The aviation industry continues to grapple with the aftershocks of the pandemic, which not only paused pilot training but also hastened retirements. Experts warn that Europe could face a shortfall of 19,000 pilots by the next decade, reflecting a global aviation industry under immense pressure.

As summer travel heats up, passengers are advised to book early, monitor flight updates, and expect longer layovers and tighter seat availability across the continent.