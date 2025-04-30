Palestinian Student Freed in US After Arrest Sparks Outcry

Mohsen Mahdawi, a student at Columbia University and a passionate voice for Palestinian rights, has been released from custody after a surprising arrest by U.S. immigration officers, reported by BBC News. His detention sparked waves of concern across the country, with many believing he was targeted for speaking out about Palestine.

Mahdawi, who holds a U.S. green card, was arrested in mid-April when he showed up for a routine citizenship interview in Vermont. What he thought would be a step toward becoming a U.S. citizen turned into a nightmare. The day before, he had even told CBS News he feared it might be a “honey trap.”

His lawyers, including Luna Droubi, quickly argued that the arrest was unlawful and politically motivated. “This is a disgrace to the Constitution,” said Ms. Droubi. She believes Mahdawi was punished simply for being Palestinian and for his peaceful activism. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) joined his legal team in fighting for his freedom.

On Wednesday, a judge in Vermont ruled that Mahdawi should be released on bail while the court considers whether his detention was legal. Government lawyers tried to delay the release, but the judge said no.

As Mahdawi stepped out of court, he was greeted by supporters. With emotion in his voice, he thanked them and spoke of peace and hope. “We are pro-peace and anti-war,” he declared. “To my people in Palestine: I feel your pain… freedom is very, very soon.”

Even U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders joined those calling for his release. Mahdawi’s case is part of a broader wave of student activism and arrests related to the ongoing war in Gaza.

This chapter may have ended, but Mahdawi and his supporters say the fight for justice continues.