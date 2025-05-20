Pakistan’s Global Push for Peace Amid Kashmir Flashpoint

In the wake of growing tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, Pakistan has launched a strong diplomatic campaign to respond to what it calls “Indian propaganda.” With fears of the conflict turning into a full-scale war between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, Pakistan is reaching out to the world to explain its side of the story and call for peace, reported by “the News”.

Climate Minister Dr. Musadik Malik, speaking on Geo News, said that a high-level delegation will visit major world capitals—including London, Paris, Brussels, Washington, and possibly Moscow—to present Pakistan’s position and expose what he described as false Indian claims. He added that Pakistan moved quickly and responsibly following recent border clashes, working closely with military and foreign affairs institutions.

“Our goal is to stop the spread of misinformation and promote regional peace,” Dr. Malik said. He emphasized that the government has chosen a small but experienced team made up of respected political figures and diplomats. The group includes members from both the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), along with former ambassadors and foreign ministers.

The team will be led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, as appointed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Other members include Dr. Malik himself, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Sherry Rehman, former minister Hina Rabbani Khar, Senator Faisal Sabzwari, former foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua, and former ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani.

While Turkey, China, and Azerbaijan remain close allies in ongoing talks, the focus of this mission is on the West—especially Europe and the United States—where Pakistan hopes to build support and prevent further escalation.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated that the delegation’s purpose is to show Pakistan’s dedication to peace, while also pointing out India’s actions that threaten stability in the region.

With both countries standing on the edge of conflict, this diplomatic effort may play a key role in calming tensions and avoiding a dangerous path toward war.