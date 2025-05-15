Pakistan Urges Global Probe into India’s Nuclear Security After Alarming Incidents

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has called on the international community to launch a thorough investigation into what it describes as repeated lapses in nuclear security and material theft in India, reported by The Nation News. The demand follows a sharp exchange of words between both countries after recent border tensions.

In a statement issued Thursday, Pakistan’s Foreign Office strongly condemned comments by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who questioned the safety of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal. Speaking to troops in Srinagar, Singh suggested the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should oversee Pakistan’s nuclear weapons. He described Pakistan as “irresponsible” and “a rogue nation.”

Pakistan rejected the accusations, calling them “reckless” and rooted in political insecurity. The Foreign Office said Singh’s remarks show a misunderstanding of international nuclear responsibilities and were an attempt to shift attention from India’s own failings.

Citing several troubling incidents, Pakistan pointed to the theft of radioactive material from India’s Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in 2024, and the arrest of suspects with stolen nuclear substances. The FO also referenced the 2023 seizure of Californium — a highly radioactive element valued at $100 million — and earlier cases in 2021 involving uranium smuggling.

“These incidents raise serious concerns about India’s nuclear safety protocols and suggest the possible presence of a nuclear black market,” the FO stated. It urged the international community, including the IAEA, to investigate urgently.

Pakistan also emphasized that its own nuclear program remains safe, secure, and under strong regulatory oversight. “We have full confidence in our nuclear safety and our ability to deter aggression,” the statement added.

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors briefly escalated following cross-border military strikes and drone activity earlier this month. A ceasefire agreement was reached on Saturday, but rhetoric remains heated.