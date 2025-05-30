Pakistan Sounds Alarm on Glacier Melts, Slams India’s Treaty Breach

DUSHANBE — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a stern warning on Friday, declaring that Pakistan will not allow India to cross the “red line” by undermining the Indus Waters Treaty—an agreement that safeguards the water lifeline for millions in South Asia, reported by Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

Speaking at the High-Level International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation in Tajikistan, Shehbaz condemned India’s “unilateral and illegal” decision to hold the treaty in abeyance, accusing New Delhi of weaponizing water for political gain. “Millions of lives must not be held hostage to narrow political agendas,” he said. “Pakistan will never allow the red line to be crossed.”

The address came amid growing global concerns about climate-induced glacier melt and was delivered to a gathering of more than 2,500 delegates from 80 countries, including top officials from the UN, UNESCO, and the Asian Development Bank. The conference marks a historic step following the UN resolution declaring 2025 the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation.

Pakistan, home to over 13,000 glaciers, is particularly vulnerable. Nearly half of the Indus River system’s water comes from glacial melt, making the country acutely susceptible to climate disruption. Shehbaz recalled the devastating 2022 floods, which submerged millions of acres, displaced families, and shattered infrastructure — a calamity made worse by global inaction.

He cited alarming scientific projections: an accelerated melt in the coming decades followed by reduced water flows, threatening not just ecosystems, but civilizations dependent on these rivers.

Calling for global solidarity, the prime minister urged developed nations to fulfill their climate finance commitments. He stressed the need for investments in early warning systems, climate resilience, and disaster preparedness.

Closing on a personal note, Shehbaz recalled childhood days swimming in the River Ravi — once vibrant, now fading — and called for unity to preserve “nature’s precious bounties for our planet and our peoples.”