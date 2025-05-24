Pakistan Cracks Down on Deportees After Deadly Sea Migrant Tragedy

Islamabad – In the wake of a tragic incident where dozens of Pakistani illegal sea migrants lost their lives trying to reach Europe, the government has announced strict new measures against deportees. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi led a crucial meeting in Islamabad, where officials decided to take a tough stance to prevent further embarrassment to the nation on the international stage.

According to the minister, First Information Reports (FIRs) will be filed against all deported individuals, their passports canceled, and they will face a five-year travel ban. These strong actions aim to stop illegal migration and signal Pakistan’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting its global reputation.

Minister Naqvi stressed that deportees who risk their lives and break the law are not only endangering themselves but also bringing shame to Pakistan. “No leniency will be shown in the future,” he warned.

To reinforce these decisions, a committee has been formed under the leadership of the Interior Secretary to review and strengthen passport regulations and immigration controls. The committee will work closely with relevant agencies to ensure stricter monitoring and enforcement.

The meeting was attended by key officials including Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency Riffat Mukhtar Raja, and Director General of Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi.

The deadly sea journey, which has claimed many lives in recent months, has sparked outrage both inside Pakistan and internationally. Families and communities mourn while authorities scramble to find ways to stop desperate migrants from risking dangerous voyages.

Pakistan’s government hopes that these stern measures will send a clear message: illegal migration will no longer be tolerated, and those who break the law will face serious consequences.