Pakistan Claims to Destroy Indian Missile Bases and Airfields in Massive Retaliatory Strike

ISLAMABAD: In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Pakistan has launched a large-scale retaliatory operation, named Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, in response to what it called “naked aggression” by India, reported by Pakistan’s media news. According to official sources, this military action has resulted in the destruction of key Indian airbases, missile sites, and military supply depots.

The Pakistani military claims that the BrahMos missile storage sites in Beas and Nagrota have been destroyed. These sites were reportedly used to launch attacks on Pakistani territory. Pakistan also said it targeted and rendered non-operational several important Indian airfields, including those in Udhampur, Pathankot, and Adampur. These bases were allegedly involved in attacks on both Pakistani civilians and religious sites.

Military officials further stated that India’s brigade headquarters at G-Top and a vital supply depot in Uri were completely destroyed. An Indian artillery position in Dehrangyari was also reportedly neutralized. The Pakistani military described these actions as “precise and carefully planned,” targeting only those locations directly linked to the recent hostilities.

Adding to the growing crisis, a cyberattack has reportedly crippled nearly 70% of India’s power grid infrastructure, plunging large parts of the country into darkness. While Pakistan has not officially claimed responsibility for the cyber operation, its security officials highlighted the impact as a major disruption to Indian strategic capabilities.

In response to the Pakistani strikes, India reportedly launched missiles at three Pakistan Air Force (PAF) bases—Nur Khan, Murid, and Shorkot. However, Pakistani military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stated that most of these missiles were successfully intercepted. He emphasized that no damage was caused to PAF’s operational assets.

Speaking to the media, Lt. Gen. Chaudhry accused India of targeting Sikh-populated areas in Amritsar, suggesting an attempt to ignite sectarian tensions. He warned India against further escalation, stating that Pakistan is prepared to strike high-value economic and military assets if provoked again.

He also dismissed Indian claims of Pakistan using drones or missiles against Indian military targets, challenging New Delhi to provide proof. “Let India show the evidence,” he said, criticizing Indian media for spreading “fabricated stories.”

Joining him at the press conference were PAF’s Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed and Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz, who confirmed that Pakistan’s response was limited and defensive—focusing only on positions that had fired upon civilians.

The officials warned that India’s recent missile and drone actions—even targeting Afghanistan—hint at a broader, more dangerous strategy. They said such behavior risks dragging the entire region into chaos and conflict.

As both nations brace for possible further action, the situation remains tense. Pakistan has made it clear that any future aggression will be met with firm and decisive retaliation.