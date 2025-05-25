Pakistan Army’s Precision Raids Kill Nine in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD – In a strong blow to terrorism, Pakistan’s security forces killed nine terrorists during three separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing, ISPR, reported on Sunday.

The first operation took place in Dera Ismail Khan district, where troops, acting on credible intelligence, raided a suspected hideout. A fierce exchange of fire followed, during which four terrorists were shot dead.

Shortly after, another operation was carried out in Tank district. Security forces engaged two armed militants in a gunfight that ended with both suspects killed. In a third encounter in the Bagh area of Khyber district, three more terrorists were eliminated after a brief clash.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who were reportedly involved in multiple attacks targeting civilians and security personnel. “Sanitisation operations are continuing to ensure that no threats remain,” ISPR added.

The military reaffirmed its dedication to wiping out terrorism from the country. “Our security forces are committed to protecting Pakistan and erasing the menace of terrorism,” the statement emphasized.

These operations come amid growing concerns over terror attacks across the country. Just a day earlier, a tragic suicide bombing targeted a school bus in Khuzdar, killing at least ten people, including eight children. Following the attack, top officials held a press conference to share investigation updates.

Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha, alongside DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said the banned group Fitna al-Hindustan was behind the bombing. They stated that evidence collected and terrorist confessions revealed the group’s involvement in broader efforts to destabilize Pakistan through coordinated attacks, particularly in Balochistan.

Authorities have urged unity in the face of these tragedies and reiterated their commitment to ensuring peace and safety for all citizens.