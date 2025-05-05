Orbán Blocks Ukraine’s EU Bid Without Hungary’s Green Light

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has made it clear that Ukraine will not join the European Union without Hungary’s full consent. His remarks, posted Sunday on social media platform X, came in response to criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“What Hungarians think is not decided by the president in Kyiv or bureaucrats in Brussels,” Orbán wrote. “There will be no EU accession for Ukraine without Hungary’s approval. Every Hungarian will voice their opinion on this matter—whether others like it or not. That’s how democracy works in our country.”

Zelenskyy had suggested on Saturday, according to Ukraine’s Ukrainska Pravda news outlet, that Orbán was using the EU membership issue as a political tool ahead of Hungary’s 2026 parliamentary elections.

But Zelenskyy added that this strategy would likely fail, claiming most Hungarians support Ukraine’s path toward EU integration.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó also responded to Zelenskyy’s comments, urging the Ukrainian leader to respect Hungary’s right to express its views.

“The president of Ukraine must accept that every Hungarian has a right to weigh in on the fast-tracked accession process,” Szijjártó said on X. “After all, Ukraine wants to join a union Hungary is already part of—not the other way around. Kyiv should adjust its tone accordingly.”

Currently, the Hungarian government is conducting a non-binding public consultation, asking citizens for their opinion on Ukraine’s potential EU membership.

Orbán’s firm stance adds another layer of complexity to Ukraine’s already challenging path to EU accession, potentially delaying what many see as a strategic step for European security and unity.