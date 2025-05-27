Miss England Walks Out of Miss World in India Over ‘Escort-Like’ Treatment Claims

A storm has struck the glamorous world of Miss World 2025. Milla Magee, Miss England, has unexpectedly left the pageant in India, claiming she was treated more like an entertainer than a contestant. Her sudden exit on May 16 has stirred global attention and raised serious questions about the competition’s values, reported by Daily Times.

Magee, 23, told The Sun that during a promotional event in Hyderabad on May 7, she felt pressured to “keep company” with wealthy businessmen who were sponsoring the show. “I didn’t sign up to be treated like an escort,” she said. “I came to speak about my causes, but no one listened. I felt ignored and objectified.”

This dramatic walkout is the first time in the Miss World pageant’s 74-year history that a Miss England has quit mid-event. Magee’s claims suggest a darker side to the glitz and glamour, where contestants are allegedly used more for show than substance.

Interestingly, Indian media stayed quiet about the incident until UK outlets broke the story. Some believe organizers tried to keep the news under wraps to avoid scandal.

While Miss England’s pageant director said Magee left for “personal reasons,” and Miss World’s CEO Julia Morley claimed it was due to her mother’s poor health, Magee’s own words tell a different tale.

Stepping into Magee’s shoes is Charlotte Grant, Miss Liverpool and the runner-up, who will now represent England at the final on May 31 in Hyderabad.

As the world watches, the crown now sits under heavy scrutiny. Will the Miss World pageant rise above the controversy or crumble under the weight of truth? Only time will tell.