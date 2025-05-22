Middle Powers at the Crossroads: Seminar in Vienna Calls for Revitalized Multilateralism

VIENNA: In a compelling seminar jointly hosted by the Embassy of Pakistan and the Vienna School of International Studies, leading diplomats, academics, and students gathered in Vienna to explore the “Challenges and Opportunities for Middle Powers in the Geopolitical Order.” The event witnessed the participation of numerous ambassadors, UN officials, international scholars, and members of the Pakistani diaspora.

A keynote address was delivered virtually by Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar, Chairperson of the Foreign Relations Committee, National Assembly of Pakistan. She underscored the urgency of reviving multilateralism amidst the growing paralysis of the United Nations, particularly in the context of conflicts in South Asia, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Ms. Khar warned against the selective application of international norms, which, she argued, erodes trust in global institutions and jeopardizes peace.

Prominent speakers included H.E. Ambassador Li Song of China, H.E. Ambassador Karl Hallergaard of the European Union, Mr. Mustafa Kibaroglu (DPR Turkiye), Peter Haider (President, Universal Peace Federation Austria), Gerhard Seiler (Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs), and H.E. Kamran Akhtar Malik, Ambassador of Pakistan to Austria.

All speakers collectively condemned the recent terrorist attack in Khuzdar, Balochistan, emphasizing that targeting innocent children is an unforgivable atrocity. They reiterated the value of a rules-based international order that upholds sovereignty, fosters cooperation, and curbs power politics.

Ambassador Kamran Akhtar highlighted Pakistan’s unwavering support for multilateral diplomacy, while urging reforms to address long-standing issues such as Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine. He called for a renewed commitment to the UN Charter’s core principles.

The seminar concluded with an interactive Q&A session, followed by a traditional Pakistani meal offered by the Embassy, reflecting hospitality and cultural solidarity.