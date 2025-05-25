Man Beaten to Death in Vienna: Suspect Filmed the Attack

VIENNA – A 21-year-old Pakistani national was arrested early Saturday morning at his residence in the Favoriten district of Vienna, suspected of brutally beating a 27-year-old man to death, reported by Kurier. The victim, a 27-year-old from Bangladesh, was found unconscious on a sidewalk in the Favoriten district on May 15 and died two days later in the hospital due to serious head injuries.

The suspect, originally from Pakistan, was arrested early Saturday at his home after police received an anonymous tip. According to Vienna’s State Police, the tip led to a full investigation and a search of the suspect’s apartment, where officers found key evidence.

In his first interview, the suspect confessed to the crime. He told police that while walking, he believed the victim was following him. Feeling threatened, he approached the man and punched him several times in the face. When the victim fell, the attacker kicked him in the head.

Police say the suspect then took out his phone and filmed himself continuing to kick the victim. The disturbing video was later found on his phone by investigators.

The victim had injuries only to his head, and a medical report confirmed that blunt force trauma was the cause of death. This confirmed early suspicions that another person was responsible.

The suspect is legally living in Austria but is already known to the police for previous violent crimes. He has now been sent to a Vienna detention center while the investigation continues.

Police are still working to understand why the attack happened, but they believe the victim and suspect did not know each other. The case has shocked the community and raised concerns about random violence in public places.