Macron Warns West Risks “Double Standards” Over Ukraine and Gaza

In a forceful address at Asia’s premier security summit, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that Western powers risk losing global credibility if they fail to resolve the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Macron cautioned that perceived inconsistencies in Western foreign policy could fuel accusations of double standards, particularly among nations in the Global South and Asia, reported by BBC News.

Flanked by senior military officials and with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in attendance, Macron drew a direct line between the defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty and the potential consequences for Asia. “If Russia can seize Ukrainian territory without constraints, what happens in Taiwan? What will you do the day something happens in the Philippines?” he asked, his words echoing the region’s growing unease over China’s assertive posture.

“The stakes in Ukraine are not only European—they’re global,” Macron continued. “Our shared credibility rests on our commitment to territorial integrity and the sovereignty of nations. No double standards.”

His speech took on added weight as he turned to the Middle East. Acknowledging growing disillusionment with Western policy in Gaza, Macron stressed that failure to uphold humanitarian principles undermines the moral authority the West seeks to wield. “If we abandon Gaza and give Israel a free pass, despite condemning terrorism, we destroy our credibility in the eyes of the world,” he warned, underscoring the importance of working toward a ceasefire and recognition of a Palestinian state.

In recent weeks, Macron has led European calls for a balanced approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict, drawing sharp criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who accused France, the UK, and Canada of siding with terrorists.

Macron used his platform not only to issue warnings but to champion a new vision of global cooperation. Advocating for “strategic autonomy,” he urged Asian nations to build alliances based on mutual respect and sovereignty—free from the dominance of superpowers. “We want to cooperate, but not depend,” he said. “We don’t want to be instructed daily on how our lives should change due to decisions made by a single leader,” in a thinly veiled swipe at both former President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He expressed concern about North Korea’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict, supplying troops to aid Russia. If China does not want NATO to extend its presence into Asia, Macron said, it must act to prevent North Korea’s military engagement in Europe.

Ultimately, Macron’s address was a call for consistency, unity, and a reimagining of alliances in an era marked by strategic rivalry and global uncertainty. In a world increasingly shaped by the actions of great powers, he urged Europe and Asia to protect their sovereignty—and each other.