Kashmir: Tensions Soar in J&K as Militants, Soldier Die in Kishtwar Encounter

Srinagar, May 22 – In the wake of growing insurgent activity in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, a deadly encounter unfolded early Thursday morning in the Singhpora village of Chatroo, Kishtwar district, reported by Kashmir News Media. The clash between security forces and militants resulted in the deaths of two terrorists and one Indian Army soldier, officials confirmed.

The gunfight began around 6:50 a.m. when a joint team from the Army’s 2 Para SF, 11 Rashtriya Rifles, 7th Assam Rifles, and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Kishtwar launched a search operation based on intelligence about militant presence in the forested stretch between Shari and Mandral Dhok.

As the troops moved closer to a suspected hideout, they came under heavy gunfire from the hiding militants, triggering a fierce exchange of bullets. Amid the intense firefight, two militants were gunned down. However, the encounter came at a cost — one soldier sustained serious injuries and later succumbed at a nearby military hospital.

Sources say up to four more militants may still be trapped in the area, with reinforcements deployed to prevent their escape. The operation continues, with security forces maintaining a tight cordon and engaging in ongoing fire exchanges.

The encounter marks yet another grim chapter in Kashmir’s troubled history, reflecting the recent spike in militant activity in the region. Officials say these operations are part of a broader effort to dismantle militant networks and restore peace in the volatile region.

As the situation remains tense, authorities have urged locals to stay indoors and cooperate with ongoing security efforts. Further updates are expected as the encounter unfolds.