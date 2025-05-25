Kashmir: Rising Voices in AJK; People’s Rights Movement Demands Justice, Autonomy, and Peace

Muzaffarabad, AJK – May 25, 2025

By Naeem Khan

A Turning Point for Azad Jammu and Kashmir

In a landmark conference held on May 24, 2025, in Muzaffarabad, the Jammu & Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has reignited a powerful movement for the rights of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Through a 13-point public declaration, the JAAC has called for urgent reforms, demanding justice, peace, and autonomy for the long-suffering people of the region.

Honoring the Martyrs, Reaffirming the Mission

The conference, titled “Martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Rights Conference,” opened with a solemn tribute to the fallen. The JAAC reaffirmed its commitment to the goals for which countless individuals gave their lives — a free, just, and peaceful future for Kashmiris.

“This struggle will continue with renewed determination,” the committee declared.

Conflict’s Lasting Impact: A Call for a Political Solution

Highlighting the destruction caused by decades of unresolved conflict between Pakistan and India, the JAAC condemned the ongoing military tension and its devastating toll on the people and land of Jammu and Kashmir.

The committee emphasized:

Kashmir has become a nuclear flashpoint .

. A peaceful political resolution is urgently needed.

is urgently needed. Until then, the entire region should be declared a “disputed territory” under UN protection .

under . All military forces must withdraw and allow international humanitarian access.

Declare AJK a War-Free Zone, Says JAAC

The committee urged Pakistan, India, and the global community to:

End hostilities permanently.

permanently. Withdraw foreign fighters (including Afghan and Iranian combatants) from AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Ladakh.

(including Afghan and Iranian combatants) from AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Ladakh. Designate the region as a “war-free zone.”

People’s Economic Anguish: Load Shedding, Subsidies & Broken Promises

The JAAC also addressed severe domestic concerns affecting the daily lives of AJK residents:

Unannounced power outages were condemned. The committee demanded immediate resolution or warned of mass sit-ins at electricity offices.

were condemned. The committee demanded immediate resolution or warned of at electricity offices. The removal of flour and electricity subsidies , given in recognition of public sacrifice, would trigger a strong backlash.

, given in recognition of public sacrifice, would trigger a strong backlash. Unfulfilled promises made to AJK government employees have led to widespread anger.

Nationwide Protest Campaign Announce

If authorities fail to act by June 8, the JAAC announced a nationwide protest movement will commence. A massive public rally is scheduled for June 16 at 10 AM in Muzaffarabad, drawing participants from across AJK.

“If there’s still no response, a full-fledged resistance movement will be launched,” warned the JAAC.

Human Rights & Political Prisoners: The Justice Demand

In a strong human rights stance, the committee demanded:

The immediate release of Yasin Malik and all other Kashmiri political prisoners in Indian jails.

and all other in Indian jails. An end to the forced disappearances of Kashmiri youth.

of Kashmiri youth. Legal trials for any detainees with evidence against them.

Additionally, the committee condemned officials who have insulted national martyrs and movements, calling for their immediate dismissal and permanent ban from public office.

Time Is Running Out

The JAAC also reminded the British government and Pakistani authorities of existing agreements. If meaningful progress is not made in the coming weeks, the June 16 protest may trigger a new phase in AJK’s resistance struggle.

A New Chapter for AJK’s People’s Rights Movement

What started as a tribute to martyrs has evolved into a full-blown civil uprising. The people of AJK, led by the JAAC, are now unified in a singular message: “Enough is enough.”

As the summer of 2025 approaches, the movement is gaining momentum. The countdown to accountability has begun—and the world is watching.