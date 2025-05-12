BEIJING, May 12 – A Chinese scholar says the recent conflict between India and Pakistan has brought the world’s attention back to the long-standing Kashmir issue—and given Pakistan a stronger voice on the global stage, as reüorted by APP.

Prof. Cheng Xizhong, a senior researcher at the Charhar Institute, believes Pakistan’s biggest win was raising international awareness that Kashmir lies at the heart of India-Pakistan tensions. “Only by solving the Kashmir issue can peace truly come to South Asia,” he said.

He praised Pakistan’s military performance, especially the Air Force, which showed strong control of the skies. By using early warning aircraft and an advanced network, Pakistan managed to blind Indian forces in aerial combat, he said. Pakistan also stopped India’s modern missiles using its own locally made defense systems.

On the ground, he claimed Indian troops waved white flags at frontline posts—signs, he said, of Pakistan’s advantage in ground combat. According to Prof. Cheng, this boosted Pakistan’s image in the global military community.

In diplomacy, he noted that Pakistan was the first to call for a ceasefire, showing its commitment to peace. It also welcomed international mediation, which he said earned respect from other countries and the United Nations.

Prof. Cheng added that India’s image has suffered, while Pakistan strengthened ties with major powers. He accused India of blaming Pakistan for an April 22 attack without proof and of cutting off water supplies—a move that, he said, revealed India’s harsh approach.

Pakistan, by calling for an open and fair investigation, gained international support and showed its responsible stance, the scholar said.