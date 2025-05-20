Kashmir: AJK Bets Big on Neelum Valley to Reclaim Kashmir’s Tourism Glory

Mirpur (AJK), May 20: As tourist interest in Indian-administered Kashmir faces a downturn due to rising tensions and restrictions, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is stepping forward with a bold plan to turn Neelum Valley into a breathtaking haven for nature lovers and adventure seekers, reported by APP.

The AJK government has proposed major development initiatives for the stunning Neelum and Leepa valleys, with a significant portion of the 2025–26 budget set aside to boost infrastructure, promote eco-tourism, and support local communities.

Official sources say Neelum Valley, often called the “Crown Jewel” of AJK, offers nature in its purest form—lush green forests, snow-capped peaks, sparkling rivers, gushing waterfalls, and crystal-clear lakes. These elements weave together a paradise that has long been admired but under-explored.

“Nature has blessed this land with unmatched beauty. It’s time we open its gates to the world in a responsible and welcoming way,” said a senior tourism official.

With tourism in Indian-controlled areas of Kashmir suffering due to conflict, surveillance, and travel restrictions, many are looking toward peaceful and accessible alternatives. Neelum Valley, with its serene landscapes and rich cultural heritage, is now catching national attention.

The valley can be accessed through multiple routes, including the scenic drive from Kaghan Valley and the adventurous Noori Top. These roads offer travelers a journey as magical as the destination itself.

New plans include building eco-friendly lodges, improving road networks, enhancing mobile connectivity, and training locals in hospitality to create sustainable tourism.

The initiative hopes to not only attract visitors but also bring economic opportunities to the region.

As the political clouds hover over Indian-held Kashmir, Neelum Valley is rising like a fresh breeze—inviting travelers to witness the untouched beauty of a land once called “Heaven on Earth.”