Israeli Strikes Pound Gaza and Yemen as Death Toll Soars Past 61,000

In another devastating day of conflict, Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 100 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip since early this morning. Many more are feared dead, as dozens remain trapped beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings. The relentless bombardment has left entire neighborhoods in ruins, with rescue workers struggling to reach survivors, as reported by Al Jazeera News.

At the same time, Israel has launched fresh attacks on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, targeting the strategic ports of Hodeidah and as-Salif. These strikes mark another wave of military action beyond Gaza’s borders, drawing international concern.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 53,119 Palestinians have been killed and 119,919 wounded since the war began. However, the Government Media Office now estimates the real death toll has passed 61,700, as thousands are still missing under the debris and are presumed dead.

Hamas has condemned the latest attacks, calling them a “barbaric escalation” and urging the global community to hold Israel accountable for what it describes as war crimes. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached unbearable levels, with hospitals overwhelmed, supplies running low, and hundreds of thousands displaced.

The conflict began after the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which left 1,139 people dead and over 200 taken hostage. Since then, Israel’s military campaign has intensified, with no clear end in sight.

The situation has sparked global protests and growing calls for a ceasefire. However, diplomatic efforts have failed to halt the violence. As families mourn and search for missing loved ones, the people of Gaza continue to face daily fear, destruction, and loss.

With the death toll rising and hope fading, the world watches with growing urgency for signs of peace amid the chaos.