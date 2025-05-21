Israeli Gunfire Hits EU, Arab Diplomats in Jenin Amid Growing Global Outrag

A diplomatic delegation made up of representatives from the European Union, Arab, and Asian countries came under Israeli gunfire while visiting the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The group was on an official mission to assess the worsening humanitarian crisis in Jenin, where an Israeli military offensive has continued for nearly four months.

According to the Israeli army, warning shots were fired after the group allegedly strayed from the approved route into an unauthorized area. No one was injured, but videos circulating on social media show diplomats speaking to reporters before the sound of gunfire forces them to take cover. Verified footage also shows two Israeli soldiers nearby, aiming their weapons in the direction of the group.

The incident sparked swift condemnation. The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called it a “heinous crime” and accused Israeli forces of deliberately targeting an accredited diplomatic team. Several countries echoed the outrage. Turkiye condemned the attack “in the strongest terms,” while France, Ireland, Spain, and Italy summoned Israeli ambassadors to demand explanations. Ireland’s foreign minister, Simon Harris, called the incident “shocking and completely unacceptable.”

The delegation included diplomats from multiple EU countries, with at least two Irish and one Italian representative present. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called even warning shots “unacceptable” and said the bloc is now reviewing its trade agreement with Israel due to the crisis in Gaza.

Jordan and Saudi Arabia also condemned the shooting, urging the international community to hold Israel accountable and stop its escalation in both Gaza and the West Bank.

Jenin, along with Tulkarem and Nur Shams, remains at the center of Israel’s sweeping military campaign. According to the UN, over 40,000 Palestinians have been displaced in the northern West Bank since January.