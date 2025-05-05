Iran Warns of Retaliation Amid Rising Tensions with U.S. and Israel

In a recent escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, Iran’s Defense Minister, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, declared that Tehran would retaliate against any military aggression from the United States or Israel, reported by The Nation News. This statement follows a missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels near Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attributed to Iranian support.

Nasirzadeh emphasized that Iran would target U.S. and Israeli interests globally if attacked, asserting that the Houthis operate independently and not under Iranian command. He also unveiled Iran’s new solid-fuel ballistic missile, the “Qassem Bassir,” boasting a range of 1,200 kilometers and advanced guidance systems, enhancing Iran’s defensive capabilities.

The Houthi missile strike near Ben Gurion Airport injured several individuals and disrupted flights, marking a significant escalation in the region. In response, Israel conducted airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen, resulting in casualties and infrastructure damage. The United States also intensified its military actions against Houthi targets, holding Iran accountable for the group’s activities.

As tensions mount, Iran’s warning underscores the potential for broader conflict, with implications for regional stability and international relations.