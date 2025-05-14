Indonesia’s $8.1B Rafale Deal Faces Scrutiny After Indian Jet Losses

Indonesia’s multi-billion-dollar defense pact with France for 42 Rafale fighter jets is facing rising scrutiny after Pakistan reportedly downed several Indian warplanes—three of them Rafales—during a high-stakes aerial clash on May 7.

The engagement, involving Pakistan’s J-10C fighters equipped with long-range PL-15 missiles, dealt a symbolic blow to the Rafale’s battlefield reputation. While India has not officially confirmed the losses, a cryptic comment by Indian Air Force Air Marshal AK Bharti—”losses are a part of combat”—sparked widespread speculation. CNN later cited a French intelligence source as confirming at least one Rafale loss, possibly marking the jet’s first combat failure.

The development has sparked debate in Jakarta, where the $8.1 billion Rafale procurement is a cornerstone of Indonesia’s air force modernization plan. Critics question the investment’s wisdom amid concerns about the aircraft’s survivability against contemporary threats.

However, Indonesian officials are standing firm. Dave Laksono, a senior lawmaker on the defence commission, stressed that unverified wartime reports should not dictate strategic decisions. “Even the most advanced jets—F-16s, F/A-18s, F-22s—have been shot down under specific tactical conditions,” he said.

Military analyst Adhi Priamarizki echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that technology alone is not enough. “Operational mastery is essential,” he noted.

Indonesia expects the first batch of Rafales to arrive by early 2026, with pilot training beginning in France this July. The deal also includes technology transfers, support infrastructure, and logistical backing.

Despite the controversy, the acquisition underscores Jakarta’s commitment to bolstering territorial defence and deepening strategic ties with Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron is slated to visit Indonesia later this month, signaling continued defence and diplomatic collaboration.