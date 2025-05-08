Indian Prime Minister Modi Halts Europe Tour Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Amid growing tension between India and Pakistan, Indian Prime Minister Modi has postponed his three-nation Europe visit, originally set to begin on May 13, reported by NDTV. The sudden decision follows a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 innocent civilians lost their lives. The attack, reportedly carried out by Pakistan-linked terrorists, has shaken the nation.

In response, India launched a series of precise missile strikes in the early hours of May 8. Named Operation Sindoor, the strikes targeted nine high-value terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation lasted just 25 minutes, yet sent a powerful message. India stated that the action was “focused, measured, and non-escalatory,” aimed only at dismantling terror bases without provoking a full-scale conflict. No Pakistani military sites were targeted.

Indian Prime Minister Modi, who was closely monitoring the situation, called off not just his Europe visit, but also a planned trip to Russia for Victory Day on May 9. His Europe schedule included official stops in Croatia, Norway, and the Netherlands, as well as the India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on May 15–16. All three countries have been informed and briefed about the situation.

Earlier, during the Pahalgam attack, Indian Prime Minister Modi had cut short his Saudi Arabia visit to urgently return to New Delhi. Following a top-level meeting, the Cabinet decided on strong diplomatic and military responses.

With emotions running high and national security taking center stage, the Indian government has vowed justice. In its official statement, India declared, “This government has kept its promise – those responsible will be held accountable.”