India Shuts Airspace to Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions Over Kashmir Attack

India has closed its airspace to all Pakistani aircraft, including military planes, in response to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 tourists were killed. This move follows Pakistan’s earlier decision to ban Indian airlines from its skies. The restriction, effective until May 23, 2025, was formalized through a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) issued by the Indian government .​

The Pahalgam attack, carried out by militants suspected to have links to Pakistan, targeted Hindu tourists, intensifying the already strained relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors . In retaliation, India has taken several measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani diplomats, and canceling visas for Pakistani nationals. Pakistan, in turn, has closed its airspace to Indian airlines and suspended trade relations .​

The airspace closures have disrupted international flights, with Indian carriers rerouting to avoid Pakistani airspace, leading to longer flight times and increased operational costs . The situation remains tense, with both countries accusing each other of escalating the conflict. Pakistan has claimed to have credible intelligence suggesting an imminent Indian military strike, while India has vowed to take decisive action against those responsible for the Pahalgam attack .​

International bodies, including the United Nations and the United States, have urged both nations to exercise restraint and seek diplomatic solutions to prevent further escalation . As the deadline for the airspace restrictions approaches, the global community watches closely, hoping for a de-escalation of tensions in the region.