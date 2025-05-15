India Offers US a Zero-Tariff Trade Deal as Talks Gain Momentum – Trump

India has proposed a landmark trade deal to the United States, offering to eliminate tariffs on a significant number of American goods. US President Donald Trump, speaking at a business meeting in Doha, revealed that India is “willing to literally charge us no tariffs,” calling it a major shift in trade discussions, reported by Dawn News.

The proposal comes during a 90-day pause on tariff increases announced by Trump on April 9, giving both nations a window to finalize an agreement. According to sources, India has offered to cut duties to zero on 60% of tariff lines in the first phase and provide special access to 90% of US imports.

Trump also expressed concern over Apple’s growing investments in India. He said he told Apple CEO Tim Cook that the company should focus on manufacturing in the US rather than expanding in India. Apple, aiming to reduce its dependence on Chinese production, is moving to make most iPhones sold in America at Indian factories by the end of 2026. In March, Indian suppliers Foxconn and Tata exported a record $2 billion worth of iPhones to the US.

India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been promoting itself as a global smartphone production hub. Meanwhile, its trade relations with the US are growing rapidly. In 2024, bilateral trade reached $129 billion, with India enjoying a $45.7 billion surplus.

To push forward the negotiations, India’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal will lead a high-level delegation to the US starting May 16.

While India’s trade ministry has not officially commented, equity markets responded positively, hitting a seven-month high after Trump’s remarks.

The deal, if finalized, could mark a turning point in India-US trade relations.