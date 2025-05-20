India Denies US Role in Ceasefire with Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

In the shadow of rising tension between India and Pakistan, India has once again firmly denied that the United States played any role in helping broker the recent ceasefire agreement.

India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, told the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs that the truce was the result of direct talks between New Delhi and Islamabad. “Pakistan made the first move,” he said, explaining that the contact came on May 10 through military communication channels known as the DGMO line.

At first, India’s DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai was unavailable, but later he joined two rounds of talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah. These talks, Misri explained, led to the decision to stop fighting.

Misri strongly denied recent claims by US President Donald Trump, who boasted on social media that the US had helped mediate peace between the two countries. “There was no official US involvement,” Misri said, though he did note that Trump has since changed his tone from “mediation” to merely offering “help.”

Tensions between the neighbors had boiled over after a deadly April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed. India blamed the attack on Pakistan-based militants, though it has not shared proof. Pakistan rejected the accusation.

The situation worsened when India responded by closing the Wagah border, cancelling Pakistani visas, and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan called these actions an “act of war.”

Soon after, Pakistan launched a military operation and claimed to have shot down six Indian jets and intercepted enemy drones.

While Pakistan praised the US for its quiet diplomacy, including efforts by top American officials, India continues to insist that peace was made by their own hand—without any foreign help.

The Line of Control remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of breaking the truce.