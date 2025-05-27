India Approves Stealth Jet Plan Amid Tensions with Pakistan

NEW DELHI — India has officially approved a plan to develop its most advanced stealth fighter jet, marking a major step in strengthening its air force amid rising tensions with neighboring Pakistan.

The new project, led by the state-run Aeronautical Development Agency, aims to build a twin-engine, fifth-generation warplane. The defence ministry said it will soon invite bids from private and government defence firms to build the prototype. Companies can apply individually or as part of a joint venture.

This development comes just weeks after a brief but intense military clash between India and Pakistan. The four-day conflict saw both countries use fighter jets, missiles, drones, and artillery before a ceasefire was brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Experts say it was the first time India and Pakistan used drones on such a large scale, sparking a new drone arms race in South Asia.

India’s air force currently has only 31 fighter squadrons, well below the approved strength of 42. Most aircraft are older models from Russia or the former Soviet Union, while China and Pakistan continue to upgrade their fleets. Pakistan now operates China’s modern J-10 fighter jet.

To support the Indian Air Force, the government will now allow private firms to help build military planes — a move meant to boost production and reduce pressure on the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh has criticized the slow delivery of India’s current Tejas fighter jets. Hindustan Aeronautics blamed delays on supply chain issues from U.S. engine supplier General Electric.

The new stealth jet programme is expected to modernize India’s air power and strengthen its defense capabilities in a fast-changing regional security environment.