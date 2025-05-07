India and Pakistan Clash in Deadly Cross-Border Strikes After Kashmir Attack

Tensions between India and Pakistan have flared up dramatically following deadly cross-border attacks along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region, reported by Al Jazeera News. The violence comes after India launched a military operation, named Operation Sindoor, in response to an April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, which killed several Indian security personnel. India blames Pakistan for the attack, but Islamabad strongly denies any involvement.

On Tuesday night, India carried out missile strikes on targets in Pakistan’s Punjab province and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. According to Pakistani officials, at least 31 people were killed and dozens injured. Pakistan claims the strikes hit mosques and civilian homes, calling it an “act of war.”

India, however, said it struck terror training camps and militant hideouts across the border. It has not responded to Pakistan’s accusation about civilian casualties but confirmed at least 13 people were killed and more wounded in Indian-administered Kashmir due to Pakistani retaliation.

In a dramatic development, Pakistan’s military says it shot down five Indian fighter jets. India has yet to confirm or deny the claim.

The situation remains highly volatile, with both countries accusing each other of aggression. Both India and Pakistan are nuclear-armed, raising international concerns about the risk of further escalation.

The United Nations and several world powers have called for restraint and urged both nations to return to dialogue. However, on the ground, heavy exchange of fire continues across the LoC, with civilians on both sides caught in the crossfire.

This recent flare-up marks one of the most serious military confrontations between the two rivals in recent years.