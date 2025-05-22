ICC Stands Firm on Netanyahu Arrest Warrants Amid Ongoing War Crimes Probe

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC) have firmly opposed a request from Israel to cancel arrest warrants issued for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, reported by Arab News.

In a detailed 10-page submission posted late Wednesday, the prosecutors argued that there is no legal reason to cancel the warrants, which accuse the two leaders of using starvation as a weapon of war and targeting civilians during Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. The court had issued the warrants last November, stating there was “reason to believe” the actions of Netanyahu and Gallant violated international law. Israeli leaders have strongly denied all charges.

The prosecution, acting on behalf of ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan—currently on temporary leave due to an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct—stressed the importance of continuing the investigation. They emphasized that the situation in Gaza remains serious, with alleged crimes still happening and even worsening.

Last month, appeals judges asked a pretrial panel to reconsider Israel’s claim that the ICC has no right to prosecute its leaders. Israel, which is not a member of the ICC, argues that the court has no authority over its citizens. However, the court recognizes Palestine as a member state, giving it grounds to investigate crimes in Palestinian territories.

In addition to the Israeli leaders, the court had also issued an arrest warrant for Mohammed Deif, a senior Hamas military figure, over the October 7, 2023, attacks. That warrant was withdrawn after his confirmed death in an Israeli airstrike.

The ICC remains under global watch, as it pursues justice in one of the world’s most heated and tragic conflicts.