Hypersonic Missile from Yemen Strikes Near Ben Gurion Airport, Exposing Gaps in Israeli Defense

On May 4, 2025, a hypersonic ballistic missile launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen struck near Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport, marking an unprecedented breach of Israeli airspace and highlighting vulnerabilities in the nation’s missile defense systems, as reported by Euro News.

The missile, which evaded interception by Israel’s Arrow and the U.S.-supplied THAAD systems, landed within the airport’s perimeter, injuring at least four individuals and causing a significant crater. The impact led to the temporary suspension of air, rail, and road traffic, inducing widespread panic among travelers and residents in central Israel.

This attack represents a rare successful strike by the Houthis on Israeli territory, as most previous missile attempts had been intercepted. The Houthis claimed responsibility, stating the attack was in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and a response to Israeli airstrikes on Sana’a.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz condemned the attack, vowing a robust response. In retaliation, Israeli forces launched airstrikes targeting Houthi infrastructure in Yemen, including ports and power stations used for smuggling Iranian weapons. These strikes resulted in multiple casualties and significant damage to critical facilities.

The incident has escalated regional tensions, with the Houthis warning that Ben Gurion Airport is no longer safe for international aviation and pledging continued attacks until Israeli military operations in Gaza cease.

The failure of advanced missile defense systems to intercept the hypersonic missile has raised concerns about Israel’s preparedness against evolving threats. Investigations are underway to assess the shortcomings and enhance future defense capabilities.

As the conflict intensifies, the international community watches with apprehension, fearing further destabilization in the Middle East. The attack underscores the expanding reach of the Houthi rebels and the complexities of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.