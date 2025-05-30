Greece Cracks Down on Illegal Immigration, Plans Path for Legal Migrants Amid Labor Shortage

ATHENS — Greece is taking a significantly tougher stance on illegal immigration, with new legislation aimed at curbing unauthorized entry and residence in the country. On Thursday, Migration Minister Makis Voridis announced that individuals residing illegally in Greece will no longer be eligible for legal status or residence permits under any circumstances, as reported by Greece Media News.

“The era of legalizing those who violate our borders is over,” Voridis told broadcaster Skai, emphasizing a strict new approach approved by the Greek cabinet.

The proposed legislation, expected to pass easily in Parliament this June due to the government’s majority, introduces harsh penalties for irregular migration. Those found guilty of illegal entry or unauthorized stay could face up to five years in prison. Additionally, the maximum period for immigration detention is set to increase from 18 to 24 months.

In 2024, Greek authorities arrested approximately 74,000 undocumented migrants, but managed to deport only 2,500. Officials say many migrants intentionally provide false information about their country of origin to delay deportation proceedings, often stalling cases for months.

However, the government is also preparing to open legal doors. In July, a second bill is expected to be introduced to streamline legal immigration pathways. With Greece facing a significant labor shortage — estimated at around 200,000 workers according to Central Bank Governor Yannis Stournaras — the government says it wants to attract foreign workers through official channels.

Voridis emphasized that while illegal migration will face zero tolerance, the country is committed to welcoming those who follow the proper procedures.

The twin-track policy reflects Greece’s evolving immigration strategy: sealing its borders against unauthorized entry, while encouraging legal migration to support its economy and aging workforce.

The developments come amid ongoing EU discussions about shared migration responsibilities and border management.