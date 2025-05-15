Germany Vows to Build Europe’s Strongest Army Amid Rising Tensions

BERLIN — In his first major speech to parliament since taking office, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared that Germany will work to build “the strongest conventional army in Europe.” As global tensions rise, Merz said his government will fully fund the country’s long-underfinanced military, marking a sharp shift in German defense policy, reported by Daily Hurriyet News.

Calling the armed forces — the Bundeswehr — a top priority, Merz pledged “all the financial resources necessary” to strengthen Germany’s military capabilities. His administration has already unlocked hundreds of billions of euros through a budget plan approved by the previous parliament.

“This is the rightful step for Europe’s most populous and economically powerful nation,” Merz stated. “Our allies not only expect this of us — they virtually demand it.”

The chancellor also emphasized unity in the face of international threats, particularly Russia’s continued aggression in Ukraine. “The political West must not allow itself to be divided,” he warned, urging strong cooperation between Europe and the United States.

Merz revealed that he had spoken twice in recent days with U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing appreciation for Trump’s support of a proposed 30-day unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine. He said such a pause in fighting could open a window for meaningful peace talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in Türkiye this Thursday, though Moscow has yet to respond. Trump has said he is “thinking” about attending the talks, while Zelensky continues to push for his involvement.

Merz firmly rejected any peace terms forced upon Ukraine, saying, “We will not accept a dictated peace or surrender to military pressure.” He called continued support for Ukraine a shared duty among European, American, and allied nations.

“The outcome of this war will shape the future of peace, law, and justice in Europe,” Merz concluded.