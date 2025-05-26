Berlin, May 26 — Western allies have lifted all restrictions on the use of long-range weapons supplied to Ukraine, allowing Kyiv to strike Russian military targets deep inside Russia, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced Monday.

Speaking at a forum hosted by public broadcaster WDR, Merz confirmed that the ban on targeting beyond occupied Ukrainian territories has been dropped—not only for German arms but also those from the UK, France, and the US, reported by Euro News.

“Ukraine can now defend itself by attacking military installations inside Russia,” Merz said. “Until recently, such actions were off-limits, and with few exceptions, Ukraine had not carried them out.”

The chancellor stressed the stark contrast between Ukraine’s military conduct and Russia’s ongoing assaults on civilian sites. “Russia ruthlessly targets cities, kindergartens, hospitals, and care homes,” Merz said. “Ukraine does not.”

Merz also highlighted his recent visit to Kyiv on May 10 alongside the leaders of France, the UK, and Poland as a significant step in coordinating support. He added that all future arms deals with Ukraine would remain confidential to safeguard strategic efforts.

Previously, Ukraine received long-range missiles from Western allies but was restricted to using them only against Russian forces within Ukraine’s borders. Merz, who succeeded Olaf Scholz as German chancellor, pledged to end Berlin’s ban on sending Taurus cruise missiles—capable of striking targets up to 500 kilometers away.

“No one can now accuse us of failing to exhaust all diplomatic avenues,” Merz asserted. He emphasized that lifting these restrictions marks a crucial turning point: “A nation that can only fight on its own soil is not truly defending itself.”

This bold move signals a deeper commitment from the West to empower Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.