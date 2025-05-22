‘Free Palestine’ Shouted as Israeli Diplomats Killed in Washington

In a shocking act of violence in Washington, D.C., two Israeli embassy staff members were shot and killed after attending an event at the Capital Jewish Museum, reported by BBC News. The victims, Sarah Lynn Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky, were described by the Israeli embassy as a couple “in the prime of their lives,” their dreams cruelly stolen in an instant.

Police have arrested the suspect, 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago. Witnesses say he shouted “Free Palestine” as officers took him into custody. The FBI later searched a property connected to him but stated that there is no further threat to the public at this time.

Authorities are now investigating whether the attack was an act of terrorism. Emotions are running high as questions swirl around the motive behind this heart-wrenching act. U.S. President Donald Trump called the attack “so sad” and “obviously based on antisemitism,” while Israeli leaders expressed outrage and sorrow. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu linked the shooting to the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and promised increased security at Israeli embassies worldwide. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar blamed growing antisemitic hatred for the tragedy.

This senseless violence has left a deep scar on both nations. It has stirred fear, sorrow, and a demand for justice. As investigators dig deeper and officials speak out, the world watches closely.

The lives of two innocent people, filled with love and purpose, were extinguished far too soon. Their memory now becomes a call for peace, unity, and stronger protection against hate.